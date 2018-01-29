Colder with accumulating snow tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – THIS MORNING: It will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Highs will be around 40°, but temperatures fall into the mid-30s by evening. We might see a few rain showers mid-afternoon, but there will be a fairly quick transition to snow as colder air arrives.

ACCUMULATION: Snow accumulation of around an inch is expected by midnight, with snow continuing overnight. 1″ to 2″ are possible, with closer to 3″ in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties.

WINTER IS HERE TO STAY. SORRY, PHIL: Temperatures will be colder Tuesday with highs only in the lower-20s. An extended period shows an area of arctic air swinging into the Great Lakes by the end of the weekend and into Monday.

