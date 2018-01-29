McDonald ends Jackson’s Milton’s 24-game regular season win streak



MCDONALD, Ohio (WYTV) – McDonald topped Jackson-Milton 37-32 Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

It was the first loss of the season for the Blue Jays, and it ended a 24-game regular season win streak for Jackson-Milton.

Molly Howard led all scorers finishing with 9 points for the Blue Devils. Olivia Perry chipped in with 7 points in the victory.

Michaelina Terranova led the Blue Jays with 9 points. Emily Williams and Abigail Spalding each tallied 8 points in the setback for Jackson-Milton.

Jackson-Milton drops to 15-1 on the season. The Blue Jays return to action Thursday at Western Reserve. The game will be broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week live at 7PM on MyYTV. It will also be streamed live at WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

McDonald improves to 12-4 on the season. The Blue Devils will host Lowellville Thursday night.