Nugget of Knowledge: Shakespeare the screenwriter

William Shakespeare, screenwriter.

Movie: She’s the Man from 2006, Amanda Bynes, a cross dressing comedy.

Play: Twelfth Night

Movie: Forbidden Planet, 1956 science fiction about a stranded spaceship and a robot.

Play: The Tempest

Movie: Scotland, Pa, a dark comedy from 2001..a couple scheme to take over the hamburger stand where they work….their names are Joe and Pat McBeth.

Play: MacBeth

Movie: My Own Private Idaho, 1991 about a pair of young, male hustlers.

Play: Henry IV, Part One

Movie: 10 Things I Hate About You, 1999 teenage sisters face the tribulations of dating.

Play: The Taming of the Shrew

Movie: West Side Story from 1961: classic love story on the streets of New York.

Play: Romeo and Juliet

