Police searching for Boardman theft suspects after chase, crash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Stolen jewelry, a police chase, a hit-and-run — and the two men who police say started it all are nowhere to be found.

Police are looking for two men who they say stole jewelry from Jared’s on Market Street in Boardman Monday morning.

There’s not much information about the men. Police said one is a light-skinned black man with a thin mustache, who was wearing a puffy jacket at the time. The other is only described as a white man.

Police say the suspects got into a blue Chevy, which led officers on a chase through Boardman and Austintown.

The chase ended in a crash near the Mahoning Plaza shopping center at N. Dunlap and Mahoning avenues.

While driving away from police, the suspects hit another car and ran from the area, according to investigators. The crash sent that driver to the hospital and blew out the suspects’ back tire.

Vincent Archangelo-Strines heard the crash as he walked into Boost Mobile across the street.

“As soon as I walked into the door, I just heard a big crash,” he said. “Automatically, I turned around. A car hit that car and they were going at a very good rate of speed. I’d say 80 to 100 miles per hour.”

Officers spotted one of the men near Bears Den and S. Meridian roads, a little more than a mile from the crash.

“It’s just inside Youngstown on the west side,” said Austintown Police Lt. Tom Collins. “If [residents] happen to see someone matching that description in their backyards…call 911 and give a description of the subject that’s in the neighborhood that looks suspicious, and we’ll come down and investigate.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a search perimeter to look for the men. Officers have been using the Mahoning County Sheriff’s drone and a K9.

“It’s going to be a grid search so we’re going to be checking backyards, checking sheds, garages, stuff like that. Anywhere, obviously, an individual that is scared, running from police, is going to hide,” Collins said.

He said they are going to do a lot of methodical searching and if they don’t find the suspects, they’ll take the search east.

By 6 p.m. Monday, police had called off the search for the night.