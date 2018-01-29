Radio traffic shows Youngstown officer-involved shooting ended quickly

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police continue investigating a weekend shooting involving officers that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened early Saturday morning on the city’s south side as officers came across a suspect wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

Radio traffic from the shooting showed that the frightening incident lasted less than a minute.

“Shots fired! Running south toward Indy,” one officer yelled.

After a sound of gunfire, all officers were ordered to Hudson and W. Princeton avenues.

Shortly thereafter, an officer said, “We have him at gunpoint on the ground.”

Police say 25-year-old Gerald Wainwright shot at two officers, who returned fire, hitting the suspect several times.

Detectives said they have not been able to question the suspect because of his condition.

The two officers involved are now on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in shootings like this. Investigators hope to talk with them later this week.