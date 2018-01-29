Report: Man shot during robbery in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man was shot during what he described to police as a robbery early Sunday morning.

The man told police that he went to his child’s mother’s apartment on Fifth Street SW to get the keys to his vehicle. While he was waiting for the woman to let him inside, he said he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask.

He told police that the man hit him in the head with a gun and told him to, “Give it up.” He said after taking his cell phone, the robber began struggling with him.

At some point, the Warren man was shot in the leg, according to a police report.

The 29-year-old victim told police that the robber then hit him in the head with the gun again and took $200 before running away.

He described the robber as a black man with a beard and “messy afro,” approximately 5’10” to 6’2″ tall and 180 pounds, wearing all black. He said he didn’t get a good look at the gun used during the robbery, according to the report.

The victim’s girlfriend drove him to the hospital. His condition was unknown at the time that the report was written.