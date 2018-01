WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Emergency crews are responding to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80, just west of Salt Springs Road.

The accident happened about 7:25 a.m. Monday.

Right now, two lanes westbound are closed, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It appears a car hauler crashed into the back of a box semi.

A driver was trapped inside one of the trucks for over an hour and a half. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to officials on the scene.