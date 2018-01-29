Police: 2nd arrest in knife fight involving Sharon football standout

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) –

Another man has been arrested after a fight in Sharon involving more than ten people with knives and baseball bats, police said. Sharon football standout Ziyon Strickland was arrested as well.

Dionte Odom, 34, of Sharon, is facing charges including aggravated assault, four counts of criminal attempted homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and riot.

Strickland, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and riot.

Police said the fight happened in the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Sharon around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

Five people were treated for serious injuries as a result of the fight.

During his high school football career, Strickland had 246 catches for 4,367 yards with 49 receiving touchdowns.

Chief Edward Stabile said they’re still investigating the fight.