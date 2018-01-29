Slick Roads A Concern For Tuesday Morning

TUESDAY MORNING FORECAST

A cold front will clear the area Monday night and temperatures will dip into the upper teens by daybreak Tuesday. The colder temperatures will allow any water on roads and parking lots to turn to ice. Further, pockets of snow will occur overnight Monday and into Tuesday. An inch or two of accumulation is possible by Tuesday morning, further increasing the chances of encountering slick spots.

WHAT TO DO

Warm the car in the morning! Tuesday morning will be much colder than the last few. Also, you may have some ice or snow on the windshield to melt if your car sat parked all evening Monday. Also, watch for snowy spots and black ice while driving.

WHAT TO WEAR

Tuesday is a Bundle up day. You’ll want the scarves, gloves, and heavier coat. A blustery wind is expected through the day and temperatures will only rise to about 21° by the afternoon but wind chills will be between 5° and 15° through the day.

TUESDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 5AM – Patchy snow expected. Ice on roads and parking lots possible. Use caution.

5AM – 7AM – Patchy snow expected. Ice on roads and parking lots possible. Use caution.

7AM – 9AM – Patchy snow expected. Ice on roads and parking lots possible. Use caution.

9AM – 11AM – Isolated light snow possible. Isolated icy surfaces, especially untreated surfaces, possible.

THE REST OF THE DAY TUESDAY

Occasional light snow or flurries are possible through the evening. Any additional accumulation through the day would be less than 1″. It will be much colder. Temperatures will only reach the lower 20s and blustery wind will continue in the afternoon, tapering off a bit toward evening. The blustery wind will lead to wind chills between 5° and 15° through evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

This will be a stormy forecast period, with several chances for snow in the coming days. Snow is expected to develop again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. More lake effect snow is expected Friday with another temperature drop. Another approaching storm is expected to bring snow and falling temperatures next Sunday into Monday. Our team will be monitoring these storm systems through the week ahead. Click “play” on the video above for a more detailed look at the 7-day forecast. You can catch updates to your forecast on 33 WYTV News at 6PM, 11PM, and at 5AM for 33 News Daybreak.

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here