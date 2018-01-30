Davidson adds 17 in Salem’s victory over East Liverpool

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem scores 26 in the third quarter as the Quakers defeated East Liverpool, 68-47. Mitch Davidson scored 17 while making a pair of three-pointers and sinking 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Braydon Gibson tallied 10 points in the first quarter. Number 12 finished with 13 points. Chase Ackerman registered 11.

Tre Jackson and Brennan O’Hara scored 14 and 12 points respectively for the Potters. East Liverpool (7-7) has lost three consecutive games.

Salem (7-8) will play host to Louisville on Friday.