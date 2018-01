YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at A&C Beverage in Downtown Youngstown to talk about Mad About the Arts for the McDonough Museum and WYSU.

The event is held at the museum on Friday at 7 p.m.

The event includes food, wine and music.

The Biennial Faculty Exhibition, Immersion features artwork by members of the faculty.

Tickets for the event are $80.

The museum at 525 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

Visit this website for more information.