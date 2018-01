BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was seriously hurt Monday after crashing his vehicle along Route 87 in North Bloomfield Township.

The accident happened about 11 p.m. just east of Route 45.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle and had to be rescued. Bloomfield and Bristol fire departments helped to free him.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Warren with serious injuries. He is expected to recover.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.