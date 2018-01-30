ICY DRIVE TUESDAY MORNING

ICE UNDER SNOW: Yesterday as forecasted, we had rain in the afternoon and snow in the evening. This has caused a layer of ice to form under the snow. Untreated roads are very slippery this morning. Add extra time for your morning drive.

WINDY: Winds are gusting up to 25 mph. So snow might look clear on your driveway, while 3″ to 4″ will be blown up against the garage door.

SNOW: Snow will begin to taper off today after 9am.

COLDER: Temperatures much colder today, with a 20+° drop from yesterday. Highs today in the lower 20’s.

SNOWY PERIOD: It will come in manageable doses, but expect to see snow flying for much of the extended period. Wednesday night into Thursday. It appears Saturday night and into Sunday will be snowy as well. Stay tuned to WYTV.com for the latest as well as newscasts on WYTV Channel 33.

