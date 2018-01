GIRARD, OH (WYTV)-The LaBrae Vikings kept their perfect season alive Tuesday night, getting the best of Girard on the road 68-52.

The Vikings were led by Tyler Stephens who had 23 points while Logan Kiser had 16, and Benton Tennant added 12.

Girard’s Austin Clausell led the way for the Indians with 21 points.

The win moves LaBrae to 13-0 and the Vikings are ranked 4th in the latest statewide Division III AP Poll.

Girard falls to 8-9 on the campaign.