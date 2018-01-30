Mooney drops Aquinas; Fire scores 14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since January 9, Mooney has posted a 4-4 record following tonight’s 49-42 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. Anthony Fire led the Cardinals with 14 points as Pete Haas finished with 10. Terrell Brown made three 3-point baskets as he had 9.

The Cardinals have now won 4 of their 10 games that were decided by 10-points or less.

For Aquinas, Hunter Smith led the Knights with 12 points and Garrett Repp added 10.

On Friday, the Knights will visit Cleveland Central Catholic. Mooney (4-10) will welcome Ursuline on Friday.