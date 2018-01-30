More Snow Expected Late Wednesday

WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST

Clouds will be increasing and temperatures warming ahead of a storm system that will impact the Valley Wednesday night. Expect temperatures in the upper teens to around 20° in the morning.

WHAT TO DO

Isolated slick spots on area roads remain possible. This threat is mainly for side roads, where wind-blown snow may re-cover roads, or untreated side streets.

WHAT TO WEAR

Grab a wind-breaker. It will be a little warmer in the afternoon with a high around 40°. That said, gusty wind of 20 to 30MPH is expected through the day so you’ll want a jacket that can keep the blustery wind from getting to you.

WEDNESDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 5AM – Isolated slick spots possible on lesser traveled roads. Main roads mainly clear.

5AM – 7AM – Isolated slick spots possible on lesser traveled roads. Main roads mainly clear.

7AM – 9AM – Isolated slick spots possible on lesser traveled roads. Main roads mainly clear.

9AM – 11AM – Mainly clear roadways.

THE REST OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY

Clouds will continue to thicken up through the day as temperatures turn warmer. Highs will be around 40°. We will begin watching for some snow to develop in the evening, mainly after 8PM. With the warmer afternoon and temperatures above freezing at that time, the precipitation may begin as a period of some rain or drizzle. Temperatures are slated to drop to around 32° by late evening, changing any precipitation over to snow.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING SNOW ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL

There is still some inconsistency in the model data for Wednesday night so confidence is not high in the accumulation potential. At this time, it does not look like a big snow by any means and appears quite similar to the snowfall seen across the area Monday night. Current expectation is for accumulation of a trace to 2″ Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

This will be a stormy forecast period, with several chances for snow in the coming days. Friday will be another cold day with highs in the teens and more lake effect snow expected. Another storm is expected to arrive late in the day Saturday, bringing another chance for snow into Sunday. Temperatures are slated to drop to the teens for highs again on Monday, and our team will be monitoring for another storm to impact the Valley on Tuesday. Our team will be monitoring the latest data on these storm systems through the week ahead. Click “play” on the video above for a more detailed look at the 7-day forecast. You can catch updates to your forecast on 33 WYTV News at 6PM, 11PM, and at 5AM for 33 News Daybreak.

