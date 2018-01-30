New Mahoning County dog owners seeing major delay in licensing



MAHONING CO., Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re a new dog owner in Mahoning County, it may take a while to get your dog licensed.

A new online dog tag system is causing a major backup for the county’s dog warden.

The Mahoning County Auditor’s Office, which issues the tags, said it’s experiencing glitches. That, combined with a spike in applications, has led to the jam.

“We’re caught up with all the ones we’ve received through the end of December. So we’re a couple weeks behind on our usual process but we plan to be completely caught up by middle of February.

While the online system is down, dog owners can still access an application online to print and fill out.

There is no word yet on when the system will be back up.