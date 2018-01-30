Nugget of Knowledge: Bubble wrap

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Two engineers, Al Fielding and Marc Chavannes, invented Bubble Wrap in 1957 as wall paper…it never caught on…then the inventors offered it as greenhouse insulation…it never caught on.

It was IBM that started using it to insulate packages of electronics it was shipping…then it caught on.

Like Kleenex and Xerox and Jet Ski, Bubble Wrap is trademarked.

When you watch a TV show that’s set in any school, the kids are walking around with bubble wrap in their backpacks…it puffs up the backpack without adding weight in case the kids have to wear the backpacks for hours of filming.

In 2015, boy scouts in Colorado set a Guiness World record: most people popping Bubble Wrap at one time: 2,681.

Psychologists say it’s good to pop…it’s soothing.

The company that makes it, Sealed Air, in Elmwood Park, New Jersey has, in its corporate offices, “stress relief boxes” that are filled with Bubble Wrap for the employees to pop

Bubble Wrap was a Toy Hall of Fame finalist in 2016…didn’t make the cut.

If you’re ordering Bubble Wrap from Amazon, it’ll protect your shipment with paper and cardboard.

Sealed Air will sell you a bubble wrap calendar: one pop per day.

