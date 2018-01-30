Suspect charged with killing New Castle woman found in Sharon

SHARON, Pa., (WYTV) – A New Castle man is charged with killing a woman, found dead in a car in Sharon on Monday night.

Roy Lee Johnson, 52 — aka Duncan Lowe — is charged with criminal homicide.

Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile said Johnson shot 30-year-old Sierra Madison while she sat in her vehicle behind a business in the 600 block of Stambaugh Avenue.

According to a coroner’s report released Tuesday, Madison died of multiple gunshot wounds, with the cause of death being a shot to the chest. The coroner has ruled her death a homicide.

Police said Johnson was injured at some point. He is being treated under guard at a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Chief Stabile said the cause of Johnson’s injury is also under investigation.