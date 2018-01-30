Struthers visits East seeking their 10th win

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

Struthers (9-7) at East (4-9)

Last Three Meetings

Jan. 31, 2017 – East, 64-58

Jan. 24, 2016 – East, 79-71

Jan. 25, 2015 – Struthers, 59-52

Last Meeting

East broke open a 44-44 tie game in the fourth quarter to outscore Struthers 20-14 in the final frame to post a 64-58 win at the Fieldhouse. Larry Ransom led East by registering a double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds). Deamonte Pagan and Calvaughn Bryant each scored 10. For the Wildcayts, Andrew Carbon scored 16 and hauled down 8 boards while his teammate A.J. Musolino added 11.

Team Profiles

Struthers

Scoring Offense: 61.0

Scoring Defense: 59.1

…Since beginning the season with an 0-4 mark, Struthers has reeled in 9 wins in their last 12 outings including four in a row. In the Wildcats’ seven losses, they’ve allowed 64.7 points. In comparison, in their nine wins, Struthers has permitted 54.7 points. Carson Ryan is averaging 15.3 points over the course of his last four games. During that same stretch, Isaiah Torrence is scoring 13.3 points per contest.

Wildcats seeking 10th win

All-American Conference’s 10-win teams (Red, White, Blue Tiers)

Poland – 14-0

LaBrae – 12-0

Edgewood – 12-2

Howland – 11-4

Lakeview – 11-4

East

Scoring Offense: 58.1

Scoring Defense: 62.1

…Much like last year, East started the campaign with an undefeated record. Last year, the Golden Bears opened the hoops season with a 6-0 record. This year, they began 3-0 following an overtime thrilling win over Fitch (103-101). Through the Bears first five games, they averaged 78.6 points. East is looking to right the ship as they’ve dropped their last eight contests. In those eight outings, the Golden Bears are averaging just 53.5 points. Ten players scored in Friday’s 70-35 loss to Harding for East.

Golden Bears looking to avoid 9th straight loss

All-American Conference longest losing streaks this season (Red, White, Blue Tiers)

Brookfield – 13 (Dec. 1 – Present)

Lakeside – 12 (Dec. 12 – Present)

Niles – 9 (Dec. 5 – Jan. 4)

East – 8 (Dec. 23 – Present)

Upcoming Schedule

Struthers

Feb. 2 – Poland (14-0)

Feb. 6 – Edgewood (12-2)

Feb. 9 – at Lakeview (11-4)

East

Feb. 2 – Lakeside (2-13)

Feb. 3 – Boardman (5-8)

Feb. 6 – Canfield (9-5)