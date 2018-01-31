Active weather with two cold fronts impacting the area in 24 hours

COLD FRONT NUMBER ONE

A cold front will sweep through the region fairly unnoticed Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. There will be a chance for some isolated snow flurries through Thursday morning as the front clears the area. It will be warm enough that any snow that can develop may mix with some rain or drizzle. Little, if any, accumulation is expected through morning.

COLD FRONT NUMBER TWO

A second cold front will cross through the area Thursday afternoon. The front will approach around 3-4PM. With it, expect a batch of snow. Temperatures will warm above freezing Thursday and at the onset of the precipitation, some rain may mix in. A quick coating of snow is possible between 4PM & 6PM Thursday, followed by a sharp temperature drop and developing lake-effect snow.

THURSDAY MORNING FORECAST

Expect a cloudy start to the day with some isolated flurries or a mix of a little rain and snow possible. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s at daybreak.

WHAT TO DO

You may want to top off the windshield wiper fluid. Though little accumulation is expected, there may be enough precipitation to cause that streaky mist from the car in front of you on the roads at times.

WHAT TO WEAR

Plan for a sharp drop in temperatures to occur between 4PM and 6PM. That temperature drop will be accompanied by blustery wind. Take the heavy, wind-breaker jacket, hat, gloves, and scarves for the evening.

THURSDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 5AM – Mainly clear roadways.

5AM – 7AM – Mainly clear roadways.

7AM – 9AM – Mainly clear roadways.

9AM – 11AM – Mainly clear roadways.

THE REST OF THE DAY THURSDAY

A second cold front will bring much colder temperatures by evening, and the potential for a burst of snow between 4PM and 6PM. Watch for white-out conditions for the evening rush hour and a quick coating is also possible. Lake effect snow will begin developing by late evening as temperatures drop. We will be near 40° at 2PM. By 6PM, Temperatures drop to the upper 20s. By 8PM, temperatures will be in the middle 20s. By 11PM, we will see temperatures in the teens.

THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY SNOW ACCUMULATION POTENTIAL

A quick coating of snow is possible between 4PM & 6PM Thursday. Lake effect snow is expected to set up Thursday night and linger into Friday. A band of snow will set up over the area. Under this band, a few inches of snow are possible. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, A Trace to 2″ of snow is expected. Locally, up to 3″ or better may occur, mainly under the main lake-effect snow bands. A more in-depth breakdown of accumulation potential can be found by clicking “Play” on the video above.

LOOKING AHEAD

This will be a stormy forecast period, with several chances for snow in the coming days. Friday will be a cold day with highs in the teens and lake effect snow ongoing. Blustery winds will drive wind chills down to the single digits. Another storm is expected to arrive late in the day Saturday, bringing scattered snow into Sunday. Temperatures are slated to drop to the lower 20s for highs again on Monday. Another storm system will bring the risk for more snow on Tuesday. , and our team will be monitoring for another storm to impact the Valley on Tuesday. Our team will be monitoring the latest data on these storm systems. Click “play” on the video above for a more detailed look at the 7-day forecast. You can catch updates to your forecast on 33 WYTV News at 6PM, 11PM, and at 5AM for 33 News Daybreak.

