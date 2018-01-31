Brookfield’s Bailey Drapola nets 1,000th career point

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield Junior Bailey Drapola scored her 1,000th career point in the Warriors’ 83-22 win over Lakeside Wednesday night.

Drapola is just the third player in the history of Brookfield Girls Basketball to score more than 1,000 career points

She finished with a game-high 26 points in the victory. Tori Sheehan added 21 points on the night.Rebecca Litz chipped in with 15 points.

Brookfield improves to 13-3 overall on the season. The Warriors return to action Saturday at Newton Falls. Kacie Mosora added 8 points.