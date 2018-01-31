East holds off Struthers; Golden Bears snap 8-game slide



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 75-71 win over Struthers Tuesday night in All-American Conference boys basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.

Kemon’Dre Muhammad led the Golden Bears with 19 points and six rebounds. De’Jon Rogers added 16 points, while Timothy Williams tallied 15 in the victory.

Isaiah Torrence led the Wildcats with a game-high 21 points. KeviN Traylor piled up 15 points, while Ryan Leonard also reached double-figures with 13 points. Carson Ryan chipped in with 11 points in the setback.

With the win, East improves to 5-9 on the season. The Golden Bears host Lakeside on Friday.

Struthers drops to 9-8 overall on the campaign The Wildcats host Poland on Friday.