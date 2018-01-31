Judge: Wellsville murder defendant can’t take back guilty plea

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – A Columbiana County judge said a man can’t take back his guilty plea in a murder case.

Judge Ashley Pike denied the request from Terry Brown to withdraw his earlier plea.

Both Brown and his girlfriend, Alicia Rogenski, of Wellsville, made plea deals in October. It’s all connected to the death and dismemberment of Scottie Johnson back in March of 2017.

Johnson had been staying with the couple in Wellsville, and prosecutors said he was killed over drugs and money.

Brown claimed that he never had a chance to review the evidence against him and felt pressured to plead guilty.

His sentencing is now set for March 1.

Rogenski will be sentenced in late February.