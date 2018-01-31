List of possible medical marijuana dispensaries in tri-county area

(WYTV) – The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy released a list of applicants and proposed locations for medical marijuana dispensaries — sites where the pot would be sold.

There are 18 possible sites in the Mahoning Valley:

Boardman

4323 Market St.

Campbell

819 McCartney Rd.

East Liverpool

1865 Dresden Ave.

1561 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hubbard

973 W. Liberty St.

Niles

6285 Youngstown-Warren Rd.

5943 Youngstown-Warren Rd.

1593 Niles Cortland Rd.

Warren

1965 Ridge Ave.

2932 Youngstown Rd.

650 Summit St. NW

Youngstown

1760 Belmont Ave.

1734 Belmont Ave.

3321 Mahoning Ave.

890 E. Midlothian Blvd.

876 E. Midlothian Blvd.

2980 McCartney Rd.

3114 South Ave.

Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties are in Northeast Region 6. There are 19 proposed locations in that region with only two sites being picked. Ashtabula County has three proposed sites.

Columbiana County is located in Northeast Region 4 with Stark and Tuscarawas counties. There are 22 applications there for two sites.

No licenses have been awarded.