Man burned in East Liverpool fire

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A man was severely burned Wednesday in a house fire in East Liverpool.

Crews were called about 7 a.m. to a house on Ravine Street. When firefighters got there, flames were coming out of the windows and roof of the house.

A man who lives there was able to get out of the house but had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh for burns he suffered.

It took crews three hours to put out the fire while also trying to prevent the house next door from sustaining any damage.

Brenda Crum lives in the house next door and said a stranger helped get her to safety.

“I heard someone yelling in the street and there was a girl, from what the fire department said, on her way to work and saw the flames. She started banging on our door to make sure we got out safely,” Crum said.

East Liverpool Fire Chief William Jones said they don’t think the fire is suspicious but a cause hasn’t been determined.