Nugget of Knowledge: Idioms around the world

We have plenty of idioms in the English language…let the cat out of the bag…once in a blue moon…on the ball.
Other languages have their expressions, too that might sound strange to our ears.
Germany: You have tomatoes on your eyes.
It means everyone can see the truth of what’s going on but you.
Argentina: You’re looking for the 5th leg of the cat.
You’re looking for something that isn’t there…you’ll never find it.
Portugal: Pay the duck.
Take the blame for something you didn’t do.
Poland: Did you fall from a Christmas Tree?
You’re not well informed…don’t you know what’s going on?
Canada: Apple singing.
Flirting.
Finland: Let the frog out of the mouth.
Say the wrong thing.
Italy: A dog in church.
An unwanted guest.
Sri Lanka: Pour water over someone’s head.
To end a relationship.
