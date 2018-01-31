Nugget of Knowledge: Idioms around the world

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Bubble wrap

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

We have plenty of idioms in the English language…let the cat out of the bag…once in a blue moon…on the ball.

Other languages have their expressions, too that might sound strange to our ears.

Germany: You have tomatoes on your eyes.

It means everyone can see the truth of what’s going on but you.

Argentina: You’re looking for the 5th leg of the cat.

You’re looking for something that isn’t there…you’ll never find it.

Portugal: Pay the duck.

Take the blame for something you didn’t do.

Poland: Did you fall from a Christmas Tree?

You’re not well informed…don’t you know what’s going on?

Canada: Apple singing.

Flirting.

Finland: Let the frog out of the mouth.

Say the wrong thing.

Italy: A dog in church.

An unwanted guest.

Sri Lanka: Pour water over someone’s head.

To end a relationship.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com