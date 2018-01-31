Poland’s Bella Gajdos breaks program scoring record

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Poland Senior Bella Gajdos broke the program’s all-time scoring record in a 77-27 win over Hubbard Wednesday night.

She needed just thirteen points to reach the milestone, and finished with 17 points on the night. The previous record of 1,269 points was set in 2000 by Candace Bates.

Sarah Bury added 16 points in the win, while Jackie Grisdale also reached double-figures with 10.

Poland improves to 14-4 overall on the season. The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday at home against Edgewood at 1:30 PM.