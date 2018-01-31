Warmer but Windy Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

EARLY MORNING: Flurries in the Valley as of 7am as warmer air is moving in. Mainly cloudy skies.

COLD EARLY / WARMER AFTERNOON: Temperatures in the lower teens early morning. By noon we’ll be in the lower 30’s. Upper 30’s for late afternoon.

WON’T FEEL AS WARM: Wind gusts up to 25mph today, will make it feel like the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

SNOW LIKELY TONIGHT: Tricky forecast tonight with snow expected but a rain mix could start up late evening for a brief period. Snow wins out late night and overnight, with a 2″ accumulation possible by Daybreak.

RAIN / SNOW MIX THURSDAY: Heating into the upper 30’s. will cause a rain/snow mix in the afternoon.

COLDER FRIDAY: Much colder weather Friday as the cold pocket of air sweeps South through the Valley. Highs in the upper teens.

WATCHING WEEKEND STORM: Snow likely and dropping temperatures Saturday night and into Sunday.

FRIGID MONDAY: Early morning Monday single digits. High only in the upper