Big game in MVAC points to Friday’s McDonald at Western Reserve

2017-18 High School Boys’ Basketball Game of the Week

Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app

#3 McDonald (14-1) at Western Reserve (9-5)

*Replay Saturday at 9am on MyYTV

Last Five Meetings

Jan. 9, 2018 – McDonald, 86-56

Feb. 10, 2017 – McDonald, 96-80

Jan. 13, 2017 – McDonald, 87-80 (OT)

Feb. 5, 2016 – McDonald, 81-65

Jan. 12, 2016 – McDonald, 92-48

Last Meeting

A day after opening the year at #2 in the AP poll (Jan. 9), McDonald received a 36-point performance from Braeden Poole in their 86-56 win over Western Reserve. Josh Celli added 16 and Zach Rasile finished with 14 for Trumbull County’s Blue Devils. Reserve was led by Kade Hilles’ 19.

Team Profiles

McDonald

Scoring Offense: 82.2

Scoring Defense: 51.9

…McDonald is ranked #3 this week in the AP Division IV Poll. The Devils have been ranked in the top 4 each week since last year’s initial poll on January 9 (2017). The Blue Devils have won six consecutive games following their 84-41 victory at Sebring on Tuesday. Sophomore Zach Rasile is 29 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Rasile has scored 30-points or more in seven of his fifteen contests this year. He’ll look to join senior Braedon Poole, who scored his 1,000th point earlier this year. Poole is already moved up to 3rd on the school’s scoring list with 1139 points. Braedon has eclipsed 20-points in nine of his last eleven outings.

Western Reserve

Scoring Offense: 65.6

Scoring Defense: 57.9

…Since losing back-to-back games against Struthers (by 4) and Lowellville (by 1) by a total of 5 points, Reserve has run off three straight wins including Tuesday’s 76-55 win over Waterloo. Riley Miller and Dom Velasquez each scored 16. When the Blue Devils score 60 points or more, they’re 9-1. Western Reserve has posted a 14-2 record at home during the regular season since December 16, 2016. Kade Hilles posted 20 plus points in four of his first five games this season. He followed that feat up with a 30-point performance on January 19th at Mineral Ridge.

MVAC Standings

McDonald – 10-0 (14-1)

Lowellville – 9-1 (13-2)

Western Reserve – 8-3 (9-5)

Springfield – 7-4 (9-6)

Waterloo – 4-6 (5-10)

Mineral Ridge – 3-9 (5-13)

Sebring – 2-9 (6-10)

Jackson-Milton – 0-11 (1-15)

February 2 games

Mineral Ridge at Jackson-Milton

Lowellville at Springfield

Sebring at Waterloo

McDonald at Western Reserve

Upcoming Schedule

McDonald

Feb. 6 – Lowellville (13-2)

Feb. 9 – at Columbiana (4-13)

Feb. 13 – Sebring (6-10)

Western Reserve

Feb. 6 – Jackson-Milton (1-15)

Feb. 9 – at Crestview (3-13)

Feb. 13 – at Rootstown (8-7)