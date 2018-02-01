Commercial driver cited for rollover crash in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A commercial truck driver was cited after a crash that closed down a portion of State Route 14 for several hours.

Austin Coger, 28, of Bowling Green, is charged with failure to control the tractor-trailer that he was driving.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Coger lost control of the semi, driving off the right side of the roadway. He then hit a ditch and a tree, and the semi overturned, spilling a load of large steel coils.

The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. Thursday, just west of Route 534.

The road was closed until 1:11 p.m., when crews could clean up the area.

Highway Patrol said no one was injured.