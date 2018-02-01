Crews work to cleanup large hot tar spill at Hubbard truck stop

The spill happened in the parking lot of Love's Travel Stop, just off of Interstate 80

Nathan Lehota Published:
HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked to contain and clean up a large hot tar spill following an accident in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop, just off of Interstate 80.

A minor accident happened about 6 a.m.Thursday morning and that is what caused the tanker, which was holding about 2,000 gallons of hot tar, to leak, according to a 911 dispatcher.

A HAZMAT crew was initially called. They determined that there was not a fuel leak and that the material was only tar, the dispatcher said.

Crews called for sand and dirt to help absorb a large amount of tar that spilled on the ground.

 

