Crews work to cleanup large hot tar spill at Hubbard truck stop

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews worked to contain and clean up a large hot tar spill following an accident in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Stop, just off of Interstate 80.

A minor accident happened about 6 a.m.Thursday morning and that is what caused the tanker, which was holding about 2,000 gallons of hot tar, to leak, according to a 911 dispatcher.

A HAZMAT crew was initially called. They determined that there was not a fuel leak and that the material was only tar, the dispatcher said.

Crews called for sand and dirt to help absorb a large amount of tar that spilled on the ground.