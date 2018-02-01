Elderly man robbed by fake water meter reader in Weathersfield Twp.

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Weathersfield Township police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed inside his home.

The incident happened Wednesday in the Oakwood Estates area.

The victim told police that a man knocked on his door, told him he was “with the state” and said he needed to check his water meter because the victim was overpaying on his water bill.

The victim allowed the man inside and a short time later another person entered the house.

The man became suspicious and told the two to leave. After they left, the man said money was missing from his wallet.

Police provided a description of the two men as given to them by the suspect. The first suspect is a white man wearing a brown suit with shiny brown shoes. The second man is described as Hispanic and was wearing short blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weathersfield Township Police Department at 330-652-6325. Any suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911.