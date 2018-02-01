Former boss of murdered Warren native says she was ‘beautiful soul’

Related Coverage Warren native found murdered in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – As Columbus police continue investigating Valley native Rachael Anderson’s death as a homicide, people in Warren who knew her are speaking out.

Anderson was found dead in her Columbus apartment Monday after she failed to show up for work at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Home and couldn’t be reached.

She was originally from Trumbull County and graduated from Warren G. Harding and attended Youngstown State.

PJ Macali, owner of the Warren Plaza Giant Eagle, said she worked at his store for a few years. He described her as a wonderful person.

Macali said he was devastated by the tragic news of her killing.

“To know Rachael was to love Rachael. She was just a beautiful soul and she would do anything for anybody. She came to work here every day with a smile on her face and she left here every day with a smile on her face.”

The Franklin County Coroner said the cause and manner of her death are still pending.