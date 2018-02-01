Good Question: Why do we binge watch?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you binge watch?

Len Rome asked viewers around the Valley that question. Watch the video above for their answers.

Psychologist Scott Bea said people binge-watch TV shows because it makes us feel good.

“Our brain likes the chemical that’s released. It’s called Dopamine,” he said. “It’s the feel-good chemical. Most pleasant activities release this brain chemical, and these streaming shows just can keep it alive. People can watch an entire season pretty quickly these days.”

Len says it OK to lose yourself in binge-watching. Unfortunately, Daybreak is only on once a day.