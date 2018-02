AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Mexico was found living illegally in the area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jose Guillermo Uribe Perez, 30, was found in Austintown in December of 2017, according to an indictment. The Department of Justice said he had previously been deported to Mexico.

Perez faces charges as a result of an investigation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brad Beeson is prosecuting the case.