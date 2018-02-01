Judge rules evidence can stay in Niles teen’s murder trial

A Trumbull County judge has denied a motion from Jacob Larosa's attorneys to suppress evidence in his murder trial

Chelsea Simeon Published:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Trumbull County judge has denied a motion from a Niles teen’s attorneys to suppress evidence in his murder trial.

Judge Wyatt McKay is allowing evidence that Niles police officers obtained during their investigation into the murder of 94-year-old Marie Belcastro.

Authorities say 17-year-old Jacob Larosa beat the woman to death in her Cherry Street home.

The evidence collected includes items taken from Larosa and his home on the day of the murder, as well as statements he made to police.

Prosecutors agreed not to use the statement Larosa gave to police after he was taken to the hospital, but they said other statements he made to police were not a result of questioning by law enforcement. According to investigators, Larosa muttered, “They’re going to kill me for this” when he was found, partially clothed and covered in blood.

Larosa’s attorneys questioned the seizure of Larosa’s underwear and socks while he was being treated in the hospital. Judge McKay ruled that there is no expectation of privacy in clothing or personal effects removed from a suspect who voluntarily goes to a hospital purporting to be a victim.

Larosa was taken to the hospital because he was heavily intoxicated and incoherent, according to court records.

Judge McKay’s entry says investigators with the Niles Police Department testified at a hearing, but the defendant did not testify nor present any witnesses in support of his motion.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s