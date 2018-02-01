Local inmates find new use for marijuana grow equipment

Related Coverage Police bust large marijuana grow in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Equipment from a marijuana grow operation in Campbell has been donated to the Trumbull Correctional Institution.

Prisoners who are on good behavior will be using the lights and vents to help grow vegetables.

The equipment was taken during a drug raid at a Campbell house in September. Police said the equipment is worth thousands of dollars.

Patrick Crick, a corrections officer at TCI, said the program is beneficial to the inmates.

“The inmates take pride in what they’re doing — helping the community, giving back to the community and also helping their families,” he said.

Last year, the prison was able to donate almost 10,000 pounds of fresh vegetables to the community.