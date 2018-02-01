Mecca Township fiscal officer removed from job

Related Coverage Ohio Attorney General’s Office asks Mecca Township fiscal officer to resign

MECCA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Mecca Township Fiscal Officer Deborah Drawl has been removed from her job.

Trumbull County made the decision Thursday, agreeing with the State Auditor and Ohio Attorney General’s Office that Drawl should not be working in the township.

Drawl is accused of failing to keep accurate records and file reports for the township.

An audit showed unexplained financial entries. It also showed the books weren’t balanced for seven months, according to the auditor.

“It is rare for our office to take action to remove an elected fiscal officer from office. However, this fiscal officer was incapable of resolving the many issues that made Mecca Township’s books unauditable,” said Auditor Dave Yost. “The citizens of Mecca Township deserved competent leadership. We are pleased that the court agreed with our position and that of the Attorney General’s office, but we take no joy in this.”