Moderate snow possible this weekend and next week

SUMMARY

A very active pattern is setting up for the area with impacts expected from lake effect snow and two larger storm systems. One storm arrives this weekend and the other will arrive for the middle of next week. A full summary of what to expect with each storm is in the video above. Click “play” for the breakdown of what to expect and a look at current model data or scroll down for more.

LAKE EFFECT SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING

Arriving: Thursday night

Snowfall Timing: Thursday night through Friday evening

Lake effect snowfall is expected to develop Thursday night and continue into Friday afternoon. The heaviest accumulation will occur under the more persistent snowbands. Friday will be much colder. Highs will only be in the middle to upper teens, but winds will be blustery through the day. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 MPH at times will lead to wind chills between 0° to 10° through the day.

Thursday night through Friday evening snow accumulation

Minimum: A dusting

Expected Total: Trace to 3″

Potential for: Locally, up to 4+” is possible under steady snowbands

Friday Morning Driving Conditions

3AM – 5AM – Scattered snowfall expected. Slick roads possible, especially untreated side streets.

5AM – 7AM – Scattered snowfall expected. Slick roads possible, especially untreated side streets.

7AM – 9AM – Scattered snowfall expected. Slick roads possible, especially untreated side streets.

9AM – 11AM – Scattered snowfall expected. Slick roads possible, especially untreated side streets.

WEEKEND STORM

Arriving: Saturday evening

Snowfall Timing: Saturday evening through Sunday evening

A storm system will approach the area Saturday afternoon and continue through the area into Sunday afternoon. This storm system will have the potential to deliver some heavier snowfall to the area. Current model data shows snow developing Saturday afternoon, with snowfall intensity picking up Saturday night. The snowfall is expected to linger through Sunday, then taper off into Sunday night as temperatures turn colder again. Slick roads will become an increasing threat heading into Sunday morning. Some warmer air will try to move into the region Sunday and that would help melt snow from roadways. The amount of warm air pulled into the area can impact snowfall accumulation potential, too. Our team will be monitoring this trend.

Saturday evening through Sunday evening snowfall potential

**THESE SNOWFALL ESTIMATES ARE PRELIMINARY AND BASED OFF CURRENT MODEL DATA**

Newer data will become available through the weekend and accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.

Minimum: Trace to 1″

Expected Total: 2″ to 5″

Potential for: Up to 6″

STORM NUMBER TWO

Arriving: Tuesday

Snowfall Timing: Tuesday into Wednesday

Another storm system will approach the area as the day begins Tuesday. Current model data shows snowfall developing through the day Tuesday with a larger storm approaching the region Tuesday evening into Wednesday. The model data paints two difference scenarios for this storm system. The ECMWF (Euro) model takes the storm on a track that is west of the Valley. This track would pull in warmer air and allow for a mix or changeover to rain. (As shown in the video above) The GFS model takes the storm further to our east and keeps the precipitation Tuesday into Wednesday as all snow. This would result in higher snowfall accumulation potential. This is a storm that will need to be watched. Should the track follow what the GFS model is currently showing, heavier snowfall would occur and slick roads would be possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Tuesday through Wednesday snowfall potential

**THESE SNOWFALL ESTIMATES ARE PRELIMINARY AND BASED OFF CURRENT MODEL DATA**

Newer data will become available through the weekend and next week. Accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.

Potential for: Up to 4″ or greater, depending on track of the storm

