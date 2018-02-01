Police looking for armed and dangerous Warren stabbing suspect

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing Thursday night.

According to a 911 call, 52-year-old Shawn Troy Flowers was trying to stab his pregnant daughter. She was not injured.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Porter Street NE.

Police said Flowers did manage to stab a woman he is not related to. She was taken to taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital with a minor injury.

Flowers is described as a black man, who is 5’10” tall and weighs 295 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say he is armed and dangerous, and has a history of violence. He is wanted for felonious assault.