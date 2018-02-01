Student Athlete: Nate Solak

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Nate Solak is a leader on and off the court at Lowellville.

He’s served as a team captain in football, baseball, and basketball, where he’s a senior sharp-shooter for the Rockets this season.

“Everyone growing up from Lowellville you’d always notice they’d have three point shooters,” said Solak. “I just wanted to be like that, I wanted to shoot.”

Nate is averaging 19 points a game this season and shooting over 40 percent from the 3-point range. Off the court, he’s just as sharp. He ranks first in his class with a 4.0 GPA, on track to be valedictorian.

“I’m always studying and trying to be better in my class,” he said. “My parents really push me to get A’s, especially in Calculus because they’re both math teachers.”

Speaking of Nate’s family, his older sister Kaye was “33 Student Athlete of the Week” herself back in 2012.

“I remember when she got it just like it was yesterday and she was really happy about it,” he said. “So when I got it, it brought me a step closer to her I feel like.”

Nate also has a big heart for service. His younger sister Ella Rose passed away 8 years ago from a heart condition, a big reason why he plans to enter the medical field.

“I knew growing up it just made me want to help people,” said Solak. “When I did that it made my parents feel better, it made her better. I want to do something to help people and a Pharmacist, that’s what their job is to help people get better.”