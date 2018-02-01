Temperatures plummet overnight into Friday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – MILD THURSDAY MORNING: We’re in the upper-30s Thursday morning with light rain until 10 a.m.

AFTERNOON DROP-OFF: A strong cold front will drop south through the Valley mid- to late-afternoon. Snow showers of about an inch or less are likely to develop ahead of the front. Temperatures will fall into the lower-30s by 6 p.m.

LAKE-EFFECT SNOW: With winds shifting out of the northwest Thursday night, classic lake-effect snow bands will develop. Where the bands set up and persist will determine accumulation amounts. Some parts of the Valley could get a dusting while others could see up to 3″ by daybreak.

FRIGID FRIDAY: Highs will be only in the mid to upper teens. It won’t feel that warm with wind chills as cold as -5° early Friday morning.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY: After a cloudy Saturday morning, we’ll have another round of snow showers into Saturday night and Sunday. Depending on the exact storm track, we could see a wintry mix. Stay tuned to the WYTV team for the latest updates this evening.

