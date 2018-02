WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are investigating a dead body found in a car Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a parking lot on N. Feederle Drive in the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority homes just after 1 p.m.

Darrin Andrews, 35, of Youngstown, was found dead inside. He had been reported missing.

The Trumbull County Coroner will determine how Andrews died.

WYTV 33 News is working to learn more about the investigation.