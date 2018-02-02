Daybreak Nation on Location: the Toughest Monster Truck Tour

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Covelli Centre in Youngstown is gearing up for a roaring weekend. Christina went to the arena to talk with some drivers from the Toughest Monster Truck Tour.

The shows are Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

You can also attend the pit party at 5:30 p.m.

The event consists of a wheelie contest, racing and freestyle portion — ending with crowning one driver the winner.

Drivers say there is no practice or rehearsals for the event.

