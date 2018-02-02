Frigid Friday with Late Weekend Snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – COLD: Friday morning, we’re in the lower teens with a wind chill as cold as -3°.

ROADS: The main roads are treated, but you can expect icy patches on walkways, secondary roads and side streets.

LIGHT SNOW EARLY: There will be lake-effect snow bands early. It’s light, but a quick inch is possible before winds shift more out of the west by Friday afternoon. This will start to close down the snow showers. Flurries will be late in the day into the evening.

WARMING: A warm-up is expected for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper-20s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday.

ACCUMULATING SNOW SUNDAY: While you’re getting supplies for the Big Game, snow will be flying for much of the day Sunday. Accumulations will be in the 2″ to 4″ range. If we warm up a little more, the snow could mix in with rain or sleet, cutting down on accumulations slightly.

ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY: Another storm will impact the Valley Tuesday-Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Accumulations are likely with this storm. There is also a chance for some freezing rain mixing in with this storm. Stay tuned to WYTV 33 Weather team for updates tonight and over the weekend.

