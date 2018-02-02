Girard man accused of selling crack, pot from apartment

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Girard man faces a drug trafficking charge after police said they found crack cocaine and marijuana during a raid of his apartment.

Brandon Davanzo, 21, was arrested on Friday.

The Girard Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a search of Davanzo’s apartment as part of an investigation into drug sales. Police said they used a confidential informant to make three drug buys from 751 Churchill Road, Unit 4.

Police reported confiscating crack cocaine, marijuana and cash. A vehicle was also seized as part of the investigation.

