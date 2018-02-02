Go Red! America’s number one killer can often be prevented

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday marks the start of the American Heart Association’s yearly “Go Red” initiative, which aims to educate both men and women about the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Heart disease doesn’t discriminate. It’s the leading cause of death for both men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Based on age, race or sex, it does not matter. We have 30, 40-year-olds, late 20-year-olds who have problems or are diagnosed with problems,” said Mike Kerr, an AHA Mahoning Valley board member.

Health officials say a heart attack doesn’t always have obvious symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath and cold sweats. It can happen without a person even knowing it.

He said if they would just take preventative measures, it could save their lives.

This is especially important for women. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases — which include stroke — claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds.

“Eighty percent of them can be prevented,” Kerr said. “Eighty percent!”

According to health officials, understanding your family health history, knowing your numbers and making simple lifestyle changes are the keys for prevention in both men and women.

“If we can get to someone and say, ‘Go to the doctor, go get checked, get some baseline vital signs, get some bloodwork done,’ then we can make a huge difference,” Kerr said.

That’s why members of the American Heart Association’s Mahoning Valley chapter have made it their mission to prevent cardiovascular disease before it even starts. That means first taking a close look at risk factors.

“Fast food, fast pace, stress, smoking, cholesterol, diabetes, obesity,” Kerr said.

But it’s not enough just knowing what causes heart disease.

“Try and control it by watching your portion size, exercise, diet, know your numbers,” Kerr said.

The AHA is also using education as a way to enhance these preventative measures with the passing of House Bill 113, which mandates CPR in schools by this July.

“We want to prevent it,” Kerr said. “It’s all about prevention.”