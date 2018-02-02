LaBrae overcomes slow start, improves to 14-0

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – The LaBrae boys basketball team trailed by three at halftime, but used a strong second half to defeat Newton Falls, 55-40 Friday at LaBrae High School.

The Tigers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a big 2nd quarter, which put them up 24-21 at the break. But LaBrae outscored the Tigers, 24-8 in the 3rd quarter to pull away for good.

Tyler Stephens scored a game-high 19 points, while Logan Kizer added 16 points. Gage Friend paced Newton Falls with 11 points, and Preston Rapczak had 10.

With the win, LaBrae keeps their perfect record intact at 14-0. Newton Falls drops to 9-7 overall.