Local partnership with Israeli company aims to make 3D printing easier

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Making 3D printing easier and more accessible in Youngstown is the idea behind the partnership with an Israeli company.

Members of the Youngstown State University Research Foundation and Youngstown Business Incubator found the company during their trip to Israel last January.

Friday, they announced the partnership with PrintSYSt.

The company helped YSU design a database for people who are interested in 3D printing.

“It will help customers find out if they are able to print something on a 3D printer using the YSU technology,” said Barb Ewing, chief executive officer at YBI.

Before Friday’s partnership, people interested in 3D printing would have to meet with a person, which took a lot of time and money. Now, they can do it electronically for free.